Coldplay unlocks major achievement following Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson split

Coldplay has achieved another major milestone in their career.

The globally acclaimed British rock band has release ten studio albums namely Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019), Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).

Out of these albums, there are a lot of songs that are famous globally in particular including, Viva la Vida, Yellow, Hymn for the Weekend, A Sky Full of Stars, Something Just Like This and many more.

Recently, Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars reached 1 billion views on YouTube. The popular track featured on their sixth studio album Ghost Stories released in 2014.

The big achievement was unlocked following frontman Chris Martin’s spilt with his longtime partner Dakota Johnson.

The former couple was together for nearly eight years. Not just that, reportedly, the two secretly got engaged in 2020.

Work wise, the rock band is currently busy with their Music of the Spheres tour with dates already announced for Europe and North America.