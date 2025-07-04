Joe Manganiello is engaged to Caitlin O’Connor: Truth unveiled

Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor sparked engagement speculation with her diamond ring

Sophia Vergera’s ex Joe Manganiello is rumoured to be engaged to Caitlin O’Connor following their recent appearance in Sicily with O’Connor wearing a diamond ring.

However, recent reports burst the bubble of fans rooting for the couple as it cleared the air around engagement speculation.

Us Weekly clarified that the Magic Mike star hasn’t popped the question ‘yet’; however, soon the news of their union will follow.

A source exclusively told the outlet, "They are not engaged … yet. But it's heading in that direction soon. It's not really a question."

The insider further shared which might be a sigh of relief for the previously disappointed fans that the 48-year-old and the 34-year-old are "very strong together and serious about a future."

"They want to have a family," the insider added. "She wants to be a mom, and he's open to being a father."

For the unversed, the couple was romantically linked for the first time in September 2023, around two months after he and the Modern Family alum went public with their split.

The Rideshare actress and Manganiello went Instagram official Sunday, February 18 when he put up a carousal of photos on the social media platform.