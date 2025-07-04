David Beckham marks 26 years of marriage to Victoria with sweet note

David Beckham never misses a chance to remind his beloved wife, Victoria, just how loved and valued she is.

On Friday, July 4, a year after celebrating their silver wedding anniversary, the former Real Madrid star shared a heartwarming tribute to mark 26 years together with the Spice Girls singer known as Posh.

Accompanying a carousel of recent and throwback photos of the power couple, the athlete turned entrepreneur wrote in the Instagram caption, "26 years [ago] today you said YES to me."

"Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you, Lady Beckham," he added, tagging his lady Beckham and their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and a daughter Harper.

While their entire family was included in the post, it is pertinent to note the fact that Brooklyn was mentioned and tagged despite being estranged from the rest of the clan for months.

His parents’ continued efforts to include him in milestone celebrations amid his continued ignorance speaks volumes about the Bechams’ gesture for reconciliation.

For the unversed, the Cloud23 founder didn’t attend his father’s 50th birthday, didn’t wish either parent publicly on their 50th or 51st birthdays, and yet again offered no public comment on their latest anniversary.