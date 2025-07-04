Amal Clooney spills bizarre way to maintain her family privacy

Amal Clooney has recently spilled bizarre way to maintain her family privacy.

The human rights lawyer, who shares twins with husband and actor George Clooney, made shocking revelation about her house rule for the guests.

To begin with, Amal told Glamour magazine how “creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult”.

Interesingly, the If actor’s wife continued, “That’s also why we entertain a lot at home.”

Amal admitted that she now has “a phone basket” she used to take everyone’s phones away!

“It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange,” explained the lawyer.

Amal further shared the drawback of parenting is that after becoming a parent, one is more troubled by “some of the intrusions”.

Therefore, the actor’s wife pointed out that one can “do the best we can to minimise any impact on our children”.

“We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that,” added the 47-year-old.

For the unversed, George, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014 in Italy, also spoke to PEOPLE about choosing work projects to ensure giving priority to kids.

“In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself,” mentioned the actor.

The ER star stated, “It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky.”