Olivia Munn blames paparazzi for triggering disorder

Olivia Munn shared that a single paparazzi photo during her time with Chris Pine pushed her into a dark place.

The actress said everything changed after a photo of her and Chris Pine showed up in the tabloids.

That one moment triggered something in her, and Olivia started pulling out her own hair.

She said she always felt upset right after doing it but couldn’t stop.

“It all began with that one picture,” Olivia shared.

The 44-year-old star now lives with trichotillomania, a condition that makes people pull out their hair when they feel anxious or stressed.

While talking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Olivia shared, "There’s a sensation. It’s probably not even real, but I’ll feel like, ‘Oh, this eyelash feels like it’s gonna come out,’ even though it’s not.

"And then when you pull it, there was a quick second of pain. And then there’s a satisfaction and then immediate regret.

"So there was a paparazzi shot of he and I, and it was the first time I was in the tabloids."

Olivia, who’s now married to John Mulaney and raising their two kids, Malcolm and baby Mei, said she was stunned at the time.

Some of her friends actually thought she had planned the photo on purpose, which made her feel even worse.

"They found this blue old prom dress with big pom poms on the side. And I was like, ‘Oh, wonder if I can make it into the worst best dressed list?

"There were paparazzi outside his house because he had been in Star Trek and all this. And they caught photos of me. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And when it got out, one of my friends was like, ‘Hey, you’re dating Chris Pine.’

"And they were like, ‘I think she set this up. Who’s carrying a clutch during the day?’

"That began my trichotillomania."