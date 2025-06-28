Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson spark rumours of 'One Direction' reunion with latest move?

Harry Styles is set to release his fourth studio album soon, reports

One Direction fans have been hoping to see a reunion of the boys for years ever since they split in 2016.

After Liam Payne died, their devotees have been wondering that the bandmates might get together to pay him a special tribute.

Ahead of BRIT Awards 2025, there were rumours of the group reuniting on stage for a homage to Liam, but sources shut down the speculations leaving fans upset.

Two of the singers belonging to the former band has sparked speculations of a reunion once after being spotted at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

Two days ago, Louis Tomlinson was spotted having some along time with his girlfriend Zara McDermott at the event.

Earlier today, a video surfaced on the internet showing Harry Styles roaming around backstage at the festival wearing a blue jacket along with red sports shorts and sunglasses.

The clip featured the Grammy winner meeting his pals while flashing his million-dollar smile.

According to the onlookers, "Harry was saying how excited he was to be at the festival and was hoping to go as incognito as possible so he could enjoy the music.”

They also revealed that Styles wanted to maintain a low profile which is why he was politely declining the request of having pictures with the fans.

"He is bound to bump into Louis this weekend and it would be a great moment to witness”, The Sun reported.

Fans hope to see Louis and Harry running into each other at the festival as it will be a treat for them.