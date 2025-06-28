Jennifer Lopez gets 'terrified' of Sean Diddy as trial intensifies

Jennifer Lopez is said to be experiencing great anxiety due to alleged threats from her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to Radar online, Combs is "burning with rage" over Lopez's silence amid his ongoing trial for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs reportedly expected Lopez to publicly support him during his trial, given their past relationship and close bond. However, Lopez has chosen to maintain her distance and remain silent on the matter.

"He's furious at how she's turned her back on him," a source close to Combs told the outlet. "He hoped that, while she did not want to be a witness at the trial, she would at least get in touch. But instead, it's been total silence."

The situation has escalated, with Combs allegedly hinting that he possesses compromising information about Lopez and may release it if she doesn't provide him with some form of support. "He's saying that if she knows what's good for her, she should at least reach out to him or, better yet, testify that he's a nice person incapable of committing those crimes," the source added.

Lopez's camp is reportedly seeking to keep her distance from the case, but she's caught in a difficult position: "If she doesn't do something, she'll be on his revenge list... whether he's in prison or not."

The Atlas star and Combs dated from 1999 to 2001, and their relationship was marked by controversy, including an incident where they were arrested after fleeing the scene of a shooting at Club New York.

Lopez has reportedly distanced herself from Combs since their breakup, and sources claim she's "horrified" by the recent allegations against him