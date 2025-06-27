Justin Bieber's recent move leaves his fans dumbstruck

Justin Bieber has made a sudden change to his Instagram presence, updating his username from his full name to "@lilbieber".

The 31-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos featuring his baby son Jack Blues, marking a new chapter in his social media journey.

The username change has sparked speculation among fans, with some linking it to his recent cryptic posts and rumors of marital issues with wife Hailey Bieber.

Despite the change, the Sorry singer remains active on Instagram, sharing moments from his life as a new father and introspective thoughts on his experiences.

The Yummy Yummy crooner's recent posts have included a mix of joyful moments with his son and cryptic messages. On Father's Day, he shared a series of screenshots of text messages with a friend, discussing his struggles with trauma and anger issues.

"I would never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me," he wrote.

He also shared his thoughts on people offering unsolicited advice, saying, "People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues."

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the username change, with some speculating about Bieber's intentions. Some believe it could be a rebranding effort or a sign of a new musical direction. Others have expressed concern, comparing his actions to those of Kanye West.

One fan joked, "Alright lilbieber needs a time out from social media."

Another fan account theorized, "Maybe the lilbieber is gonna be the crazy over-sharing account and Justin Bieber will be his new official Instagram for the new era."

As Bieber navigates his new role as a father and continues to share his thoughts and emotions on social media, fans are eagerly awaiting his next move.

Will "lilbieber" mark a new chapter in his music career or a personal rebranding effort? Only time will tell.