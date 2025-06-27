Nicola Peltz's billionaire dad in dispute over $76M mansion

Nicola Peltz's dad Nelson Peltz verbally attacks guest over $76M Florida mansion

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father sparked controversy at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham with a shocking outburst.

Nelson Peltz, father of the bride, verbally attacked a guest who used a toilet inside his £76 million Florida mansion instead of the portable toilets set up on the marquee grounds.

The incident escalated existing tensions between the two families, which were already strained after Nicola was reportedly snubbed by Victoria Beckham.

Victoria had promised to prepare Nicola's dress for the big day but failed to deliver, leaving the bride-to-be stunned at the last minute.

According to The Mirror, the tensions between Brooklyn and his family have taken a turn for the worse, with Brooklyn making it clear that his wife's family is his priority.

A source close to the couple revealed that the Beckham family was shocked by Nelson's behavior, with one insider telling MailOnline, "The whole Beckham family found Nelson utterly foul at the wedding. They didn't particularly like him before, but they really didn't afterwards."

This news comes shortly after Brooklyn's recent birthday tribute to his father-in-law on social media.