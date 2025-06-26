Liam Payne's parents react to 'Building the Band' trailer

'Building the Band' is set to premiere on July 9

Liam Payne’s first posthumous project Building the Band is set to release next month.

Netflix has officially released the first glimpse of the reality series featuring Liam as guest judge alongside his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

The 31-year-old worked on the project prior to his sudden demise on October 16, 2024.

Reportedly, the makers took permission from the late singer parents Karen and Geoff, who gave a go ahead along with their blessings.

An insider told Mail Online, “It's absolutely tragic but it will be so special for Liam's fans to see him doing what he does best – performing.”

Yesterday, Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins also released a statement expressing her feelings over her brother’s final work.

She wrote, “I didn’t know whether to share this but it felt weird when I’ve raved about Liam’s work and achievements for the last 15 years.”

Gibbin further said, “I’m heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!”

Former One Direction singer passed away last year after falling down the third-floor balcony in Argentina.