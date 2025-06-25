Eric Dane seems to be stuck at crucial point after ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has now only ‘one functioning arm’

Eric Dane’s love life is getting complicated with each passing day amid his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The famed McSteamy from Grey’s Anatomy made his medical diagnosis public just a few weeks after Dane and his wife Rebecca Gayheart had called off their divorce.

Now as The Last Ship actor is busy with his new TV show Countdown, the 52-year-old stirred a controversy with his latest appearance related to his Prime Video show.

Dane had appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of his show with the filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff alongside him.

The sight at the red carpet became problematic for the actress Priya Jain as Dane and she were involved romantically.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the model is ‘devastated’ as she had talked to the 52-year-old just a ‘few days before’ he ‘blindsided’ her at the premiere.

Reports revealed that Ellen Pompeo’s former costar not only held hands with the 41-year-old director but also became intimate with her at the after party.

The designer has called it quits as she is ‘totally done’ with Jensen Ackles’ costar.

She can’t get back together with him as she believes one can move on from the heartbreaks but not from public humiliation, as per the insider.

With all the good wishes for the star, she just wants to focus on her career and life and ‘move forward’ in it.