Selena Gomes makes first appearance after sparking new drama with Hailey

Selena Gomez made first social media appearance after subtly stirring renewed buzz around rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber, wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Amid headlines speculating tension between the two, the Rare Beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 19, to share sweet snaps with her fiance Benny Blanco.

One photo showed the pair taking a stroll, with the Calm Down singer flashing a pout at the camera in black shades, while Benny, 37, appeared preoccupied on his phone, dressed casually in a blue hoodie and shorts.

Another photo captured a more intimate moment as the Only Murders in the Building star wrapped an arm around her partner's neck while he gripped it with both of his hands and kissed it tenderly.

In the photo, a table setting featured what appeared to be a dessert placed in front of the couple.

The timing of the post comes just as news broke that Selena and Hailey had quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram after starting to follow in 2023 and previously attempting to shut down feud rumours by posing together at a public event.

The sudden change in their following lists sent fans into a frenzy, with many claiming they had long suspected the so-called friendship between the two was fake and not genuine.

Online speculation has only intensified, with followers dissecting every move and Selena and Blanco’s cheerful and carefree pictures added more fuel.