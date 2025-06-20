Eric Dane ‘never broke up’ from alleged GF Priya Jain?

Eric Dane, alleged girlfriend Priya Jain and Janell Shirtcliff

Eric Dane’s recent red carpet appearance with Janell Shirtcliff has left his alleged girlfriend, Priya Jain, shocked. A source told Page Six that Jain was “blindsided” by the sight of Dane, 52, bringing Shirtcliff, 41, to the Los Angeles premiere of his new series Countdown.

“They never broke up,” the source explained, saying that 27-year-old Jain had no idea about the situation.

According to the source, Dane and Shirtcliff have been in an “on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Jain, who met Dane last summer, thought they were exclusive by November 2024 — shortly before Dane was diagnosed with ALS. Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April.

Despite the difficult news, the source noted that Jain was “devastated by the diagnosis” but stayed by Dane’s side.

However, Entertainment Tonight’s source suggested that Dane also leaned on Shirtcliff during this time. “Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him,” the insider said.

Jain had been a consistent presence in Dane’s life. She spent nearly every night at his house, had clothes there, and even built a relationship with his two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, whom Dane shares with Rebecca Gayheart.

Gayheart recently spoke out, saying that she and Dane are still close and “staying a family,” remaining the “best of friends.”

Jain and Dane had grown especially close, even sharing matching star tattoos. Jain also let Dane give her a tattoo at home, using his own tattoo gun.

A source told Page Six that the last time they were together was just last weekend, with the last public sighting of them together in mid-May.