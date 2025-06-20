Lee Ryan announces expecting 6th baby in playful style

Lee Ryan to become father 6th time

Lee Ryan is preparing to become a dad again. The Blue singer, 42, revealed this week that his wife Verity is expecting their fourth child together, making this the sixth child for the singer.

Lee broke the news on TikTok, where he shared a sweet photo cradling Verity’s baby bump. Dressed in a fuchsia satin dress, Verity showed off her pregnancy glow as they celebrated the moment together.

In the caption, Lee wrote, "'Oooops we did it again' baby number four on the way to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe we are truly grateful. Ps... Check out little Elton John by the piano."

Fans were quick to jump into the comments to congratulate the couple.

One wrote, "Congratulations mate. I think you need to get a TV in your bedroom lol," while another added,

"Lee Ryan will repopulate the world. Congratulations you both."

A third teased, "Starting your own band mate. Congratulation."

This will be the fourth child for Lee and Verity. Last year, the couple announced they were expecting their third baby together. At the time, Lee posted on Blue's Twitter, writing, “Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year.”