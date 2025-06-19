Hailey Bieber’s pals advise her to protect her fortune amid Justin divorce split

Hailey Bieber’s inner circle has recently urged her to get a mid-nuptial agreement to preserve her fortune amid Justin divorce rumours.

In the findings revealed by RadarOnline.com, an insider close to the Rhode founder said, “People around Hailey are cautioning her to get a mid-nuptial agreement to cover herself.”

“It's no secret their marriage is in a desperate state, with Justin's mental instability, pot-smoking and generally erratic behavior on the rise,” explained a source.

The source noted that Hailey “is sticking by him for now, but the future looks uncertain unless Justin can get his act together”.

“The overwhelming consensus in her world is that she would be wise to get her personal assets in order before it's too late,” pointed out an insider.

Interestingly, Justin reportedly sold his music catalog for an estimated $200million in 2022, but he’s said to have wasted money with his out-of-control spending.

Another source revealed, “If Justin thinks he's going to kick back and live off Hailey's billion-dollar deal, he's in for a rude awakening.”

“Hailey didn't just cash a check and walk away. She's committed to growing the brand,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Justin is a very loving dad, but he can also be extremely immature. If he doesn't grow up soon, she might decide enough is enough.”