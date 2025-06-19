Travis Kelce reveals ‘number 1’ priority amid Taylor Swift marriage rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is going strong but the pop superstar is not the biggest priority in the NFL star’s life right now.
The 35-year-old athlete, who is coming back to play another season, opened up about his feelings for football during a minicamp practice for Kansas City Chiefs.
“Football is always going to be number 1,” he told the media on Wednesday, June 18, “I love this game. It’s still my childhood dream.”
The tight end took a break to reflect on his retirement decision after his team suffered a blow at the Super Bowl but he is training to give his best at the field again.
Speaking about his decision, he shared, “When I really thought about it I think, this offseason, I got back to just wanting to really focus on this game and getting the most out of this game as I possibly can. This will always be number 1 in terms of my business world and my career path.”
This comes after Swift and Kelce sparked marriage rumours when a picture of a wedding invite went viral which addressed the couple as, “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”
However, the Eras Tour performer called the Grotesquerie star “my boyfriend” during her recent visit to the children’s hospital in Florida and that gave fans the clarification they were looking for.
