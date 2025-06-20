Alec Baldwin partner Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence on weight comments

Hilaria Baldwin has found herself being attacked by internet trolls once again, and just like always she knew this time too how to shut down her haters.

The 41-year-old had put up a video on Instagram June 16 in which she was lifted by her kids who took turns to do that.

11-year-old Carmen and 8-year-old Leonardo effortlessly lifted her off the ground during the video.

However, when she tried to do the same with Carmen, she clearly struggled.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip with some enjoying it while others body-shaming Hilaria.

One netizen even accused her of drawing attention to her slim figure as if telling everybody, "Look how light I am!"

However, the Yoga Vida founder responded gracefully making it clear that she was only 'highlighting' how much her children have grown.

Baby Boss actor's partner wrote, "How about 'look how strong my kids are'????"

She got rude comment that her kids were able to do that because she is 'all bones' and nothing else.

Hilaria even got asked if she eats anything.

"Well yes I do", the yoga instructor responded.

While majorly there were nasty comments, some positive comments too caught Hilaria's attention to which she responded too.

One Instagram user wrote, "I used to do this with my mom too. She was 5"1 and I was 5"8.”

Relating to her fan's statement, Manual Not Included author shared that she suspects she would experience the same too as her kids seem to have got tall genes which she lacks.