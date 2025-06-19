Is Miley Cyrus becoming a bridge between Tish, Billy Ray Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus cherishes close bond with mom and dad as she reconnects with them after feud

Miley Cyrus is now close to both, her mom Tish Cyrus, and dad Billy Ray Cyrus, but it hasn’t always been this way.

The 32-year-old popstar recently shed light on working towards mending her relationship with parents in various recent interviews.

The Flowers hitmaker is also finally appearing on her mom’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus, which she hosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus.

Miley has also been sharing pictures with her dad on Instagram and recently opened up about reforming her bond with dad during her appearance at Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast.

The Grammy winner revealed that the communication between her family members had completely broken at one point after Tish and Billy Ray's divorce but they all decided to move forward.

“I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together,’” she recalled of rekindling her bond with Billy Ray.

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Miley opened up about her close bond with Tish, sharing how she is deeply attached to her mom despite the years they spent in estrangement.

She went on to say, “I never want to detach from my mom, because we’re so close. I’ll get tears in my eyes even talking about her.”