Miley Cyrus makes key appearance with mom Tish after settling feud

Miley Cyrus makes much awaited debut on family podcast

Miley Cyrus made her first appearance at her mom Tish’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus, after setting record straight on swirling rumours of a feud between the duo.

The 32-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to tease the upcoming podcast episode where she joined her mom and sister, Brandi Cyrus.

The Flowers hitmaker appeared to be catching up with the hosts as they joked about her not appearing on the show earlier.

“Miley Cyrus, welcome to Sorry We’re Cyrus,” said Tish as the teaser began, to which Miley replied, “I’m like six months late, I could’ve been high as hell.”

“I Knowww,” Tish exclaimed, and Brandi added, “Well we skipped the beginning of the show, where we say, what we’re sorry not sorry.

The producer went on to joke, “Sorry I’m not sorry I smoked some freakin’ weed two nights ago and last night,” Miley interjected saying, “You better work.”

Brandi chimed in, “Sorry not sorry I’m opening for Kenny Chesney at the sphere right now.”

Miley said, “I’m just never sorry. Yeah. I can be sorry, sorry that I’m sickening? There,” to which Brandi added “True.”

“Sorry I’m sickening that’s my new podcast. Okay,” Miley joked, to which Tish added, That is good!”

The podcast appearance comes after Miley opened up about her close bond with mom, despite the estrangement rumours.

During a recent interview, the songstress shared that she used to always travel with her mom until recently. “I never want to detach from my mom, because we’re so close. I’ll get tears in my eyes even talking about her.”