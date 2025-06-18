Paige DeSorbo gets REAL about abrupt 'Love Island USA' exit

'Love Island USA': Why did Paige DeSorbo leave the show?

Paige DeSorbo shared the real reason behind her sudden exit from the show Love Island USA.

The Summer House alum appeared recently on Giggly Squad podcast on which she revealed that a sudden medical emergency led her to take that decision.

DeSorbo claimed that she wasn't 'acclimated' at that time as she had just arrived in Fiji. In that physical state, she headed to the set.

However, she didn’t want to be seen as 'diva' so she kept mum and kept doing her job.

But the weather wasn't in her favour: The sun was 'beating down' on her 'pretty aggressively'.

The Bravolebrity even shared that despite the fact that she was 'uncomfortable', but because she has 'high pain tolerance' she didn’t say anything.

“I’m really waiting for the last second to tell you, because I don’t want to be a problem. I don’t want to be bothersome,” the 32-year-old said.

As around one and a half hour of filming passed, she really felt the urge to rest and 'take a moment' to herself; but she threw up.

The TV star still tried to continue to work as despite the fact that she wasn't feeling well, she didn't want to interrupt and halt the show she had been invited to be in.

Consequently, she sat down and passed out.

And that is how she suddenly disappeared from the show.