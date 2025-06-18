Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on intimate wedding with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shares rare glimpse on married life with Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have quickly settled into a married lifestyle after their recent wedding, as the actress offered fans a peak into her life.

The 28-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 17, and shared a collage of candid pictures form their wedding.

The Sinners star wrote, “HUSBAND !” in the caption.

The series of polaroids showed the couple posing after their wedding ceremony on May 31. Steinfeld and Allen showed off their rings in one of the pictures, while other pictures gave a glimpse into their wedding preparations.

Following the Dickinson actress’ social media update, the Buffalo Bills quarterback shared another collage on his Instagram which appeared to be a series of pictures from their honeymoon.

Allen wrote, “Wifey” in the caption.

This comes after Steinfeld opened up about her wedding details in her Beau Society newsletter. The Love Myself songstress told fans that her big day was full of "love and magic."

"I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time," she began.

Steinfeld continued, "...Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears."