Rebel Wilson shares harrowing on-set experience

Rebel Wilson, the 45-year-old Australian star, recently shared a harrowing experience she had on the set of her new film, Bride Hard.

During a dramatic fight scene on her last day of shooting, Wilson suffered a severe injury when a prop gun accidentally hit her across the face, splitting her nose open.

"It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set," Wilson explained in a recent chat.

"It was weirdly my last night of shooting. I was like, 'How unlucky can I be?' I was freaking out."

The injury was so severe that Wilson was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where a plastic surgeon was called in to treat her.

"They take an ambulance, and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn't, I would have been permanently disfigured," Wilson revealed.

Fortunately, the surgeon was able to stitch her up, and "you can't tell now" that anything ever happened.

Despite the accident, Wilson didn't let it stop her from doing her own stunts in the movie. In fact, she performed all the fights in the film, including a scene where she fights off mercenaries who attack a wedding.

"I kick butt… it was hardcore," she said, adding that her past experience with karate helped her in the film.

Bride Hard is an action-comedy movie that features Wilson as a secret agent named Sam, alongside fellow Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp.

The movie is set to be released on June 20, 2025, and promises to deliver a mix of comedy and action