Taylor Swift address secret wedding rumours with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down secret wedding rumours after wedding invitation claims

Taylor Swift has finally set the record straight after fans went into a frenzy over claims she secretly tied the knot with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor showed up at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Friday June 13 and brought pure joy with her.

While spending time with the kids, one fan asked why she was there.

With a playful smile, the Lover hitmaker said she was around because her boyfriend was close by.

However, that one line had everyone talking, with many expressing their own concerns.

The little guy asked the singer, "Why are you in Florida?"

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?" Taylor answered.

Earlier, Taylor and Teavis turned heads at his cousin’s wedding in Nashville. The two looked smitten as they laughed, posed for photos, and mingled with the crowd like any other happy couple.

While they were in Nashville, the couple missed Cole Kmet’s wedding in Chicago. Buzz started when a photo showed a name card that read Taylor and Travis Kelce, hinting they might have secretly gotten married.

Ellie posted a photo of an envelope with their names on it and mentioned they were set to sit at Table 13, which happens to be Taylor’s lucky number.