Chris Martin spotted in rare outing after Dakota Johnson breakup

Chris Martin made rare public appearance since his breakup with Dakota Johnson.
The Coldplay frontman was casually strolling through New York City, Monday, June 16.
Page Six reported that the 48-year-old donned a black T-shirt and pants with a dark blazer; he completed his look with aviator sunglasses.
On his latest outing, his teenage son Moses Martin accompanied his father.
The excursion came at the heel of the news that spread earlier this month that Fix You crooner and 35-year-old have parted ways.
However, the breakup news has not been confirmed by either of them.
The two had been dating for long. They were romantically linked for the first time in 2017.
News of their separation had been swirling for quite some time; though the rumours were rejected when the pair was pictured strolling in India hand-in-hand.
Despite the fact that the couple separated, the duo appeared to be supportive of each other until the very end.
The Yellow singer even gave a shout-out during his concert to Johnson urging his fans to watch her upcoming film with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, The Materialist.
For the unversed, Martin shares two kids with former wife Gwyneth Paltrow: Apple Martin (21) and Moses Martin (19).
