Romeo Beckham shares heartfelt message amid ex-girlfriend's statement

Romeo Beckham, 22, took to Instagram Stories to share a poignant message with his followers, urging people to "be nice to people and don’t tell unnecessary lies."

The model and former soccer player posted the message alongside a still from the classic romantic comedy Roman Holiday, featuring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

Romeo's post came hours after his ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, shared a statement denying rumors that she was romantically linked to his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim wrote.

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

Kim emphasised that she has never been romantically involved with Brooklyn, stating, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16." She expressed her desire to move on and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.

People magazine confirmed Romeo and Kim's split on June 4, although they broke things off weeks before.

The former couple had gone public with their romance in November 2024, and Romeo had even included Kim on his Instagram grid in a post documenting a family trip to New York City.

Rumours have circulated about alleged tension within the Beckham family regarding Kim's presence at events where Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, attend. A source claimed that Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as Kim and had told his father, David Beckham, about his discomfort.

Despite the drama, Romeo has continued to show support for his family. On June 13, he shared a heartfelt message expressing his pride in his father, David Beckham, after he was named for knighthood by King Charles.

"So so proud of you," Romeo wrote on an Instagram Stories photo of himself and his father.