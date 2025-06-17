Alanis Morissette receives fashion help from Madonna at private event

Alanis Morissette had an unexpected fashion moment recently when she turned up to an event in sweatpants, only to be handed a designer blouse by Madonna.

Alanis remembered showing up in everyday clothes for a meeting with Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary before she joined the Maverick label.

She didn't plan for anything fancy, but the legendary singer noticed and handed her a Prada shirt. However, Alanis was taken aback and said she never expected something so generous or expensive.

She opened up to The Sunday Times newspaper: "When I moved to LA from Canada in the early 1990s I lived in sweatpants.

"I was too frugal to spend money on nice clothes. I was writing [1995 album] Jagged Little Pill and Guy Oseary, at Madonna’s record label Maverick, asked me for a meeting.

"I only had sweatpants to wear, but played him [songs] Perfect, Hand in My Pocket and You Oughta Know and then he signed me.

"Madonna was always coming in, weighing in, and one day she said: 'Girl, I’m going to get you your first blouse.'

"She gave me a chartreuse Prada blouse. I was paralysed by how much it cost, but she was like: 'Here, honey!'"

Alanis is set to take the stage at the UK's legendary Glastonbury Festival later this month and gave a small tease about what she might wear for her set at Worthy Farm.

She continued: "I’d call it slightly eclectic with an onus on natural. So, flowers, earth, but then, because I’m 1990s by default, it’s also like, 'throw glitter on it, mess it up, fray the edges.

"I like being messy and slightly surprising. Chic but also misshapen."

Alanis added of her style: "[It's] greasy, fancy, careless. I care but I also don’t care, which is very 1990s, I guess."