Paris Hilton exposes trauma after unexpected tape release

Paris Hilton recalls emotional incident in recent interaction

Paris Hilton recently opened up about the trauma she experienced after being labeled “NSFW” following the release of her private tape.

The 44-year-old media personality took a trip down memory lane and made a candid confession during a recent interview.

In an exclusive conversation on Call Her Daddy podcast, Hilton discussed the unauthorised release of a s*x tape featuring her and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon in 2003.

Speaking to host Alex Cooper, she recalled, “I was with my sister Nikki, and we were in Australia and I got a call from someone on my time. They told me that one of the entertainment shows received a 30 second clip, and I did not believe it. I was like, what? I’m like that has to be fake. Like, there’s no way because I didn’t even remember making it. And then they sent it to me.”

Later in the interaction, the House of Wax star revealed that the incident was so devastating she cancelled her press tour for The Simple Life series.

Hilton continued, “I just didn’t want to leave my house. I was so depressed. I was so humiliated. I felt like I had let down my family, my little brothers, my sister. It was just - I put so much shame on on myself and now being an adult and looking back, I just realised that shame should not have been on me.”

Reflecting on the long-term impact, the Raising Helen star shared that she was labeled “Miss Blue Baller”.

“After that, I was so closed off. I didn't want to hook up with anyone because I was just nervous,” she said. “That's what people would call me because I wouldn't do anything.”

For the unversed, Hilton married Carter Reum in 2021. The couple share two children – son Phoenix and daughter London.