J-Hope thanks Jin for sharing stage at BTS’ 12th anniversary concert

J hope, who is busy doing his solo world tour, J Hope On The Street, based on his documentary series and album of the same name, expressed gratitude towards Jin for sharing the stage during one of his concerts.

Reportedly all seven members of BTS reunite in person at j-hope's solo concert to mark the group's 12th anniversary on June 13, 2025.

Despite several fan-captured moments circulating on social media, Jin’s official glimpse into event, which took place at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea, melted fans’ hearts.

The three-photo carousel opened with a shot of J-Hope and Jin bowing to each other on stage, followed by two solo snaps of the former.

J Hope then dropped a comment under the post, appreciating, "Thank you keep it up Jin."

During J-hope's Hope on the Stage world tour encore show, his BTS members Jin and Jung Kook made surprise appearance on stage.

While the two joined J-hope on stage, the other members, RM, Jimin, V, and SUGA, were enjoying the performance from the audience.

While Jungkook emerged during J-hope's solo track I wonder..., Jin later joined them for a performance of Jamais Vu and Spring Day. The event also marked the first live performance of J-hope's new track, Killin' It Girl.