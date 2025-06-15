Josh Duhamel fights age with therapy to stay charming for wife

Josh Duhamel, who starred in movies like Transformers and Life as We Know It, opened up about what it really took to keep up with his younger wife, Audra Mari.

Josh Duhamel said he started taking testosterone to feel young and full of energy. He wanted to keep up with his wife and enjoy life without feeling worn out.

He told Men's Health Lab: "It's important for her that I stay as young and virile for as long as I can.

“I think that there is an overall wellness, you know, just for just for those purposes alone…

"Just having that energy, that that that desire to go out and achieve, be a better dad, be a better brother, be a better friend, be a better business owner, you don't taper off like you would normally—and I think that that's also one of the benefits of it, mentally and physically.

"I'd been hearing about this for a while—about testosterone replacement therapy—and it was one of those things that I didn't want to talk about, neither did anybody I was asking about it.

"And I think that it was just, I took an inventory, a personal inventory, of how I was feeling, and I knew that I wasn't quite where I was at five, 10, years before. That's when I got myself tested, and realized my levels were low, and that's when I decided to start doing it."

Josh tied the knot with Audra Mari back in 2022. She was crowned Miss World and is now the mother of their 17-month-old son, Shepherd.