Oprah Winfrey reveals why she never had children

Oprah Winfrey gets candid on her decision about never becoming a mother

Oprah Winfrey shed light on one of the most crucial decisions she has taken in life.

The media mogul talked about how the troubled relationship of Barbara Walters with her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber made her mind not to have kids of her own.

Emmy Award-winning talk show host shared about her personal life in the upcoming documentary Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything.

The documentary premiered Thursday, June 13, at the Tribeca Festival.

“I remember her telling me once, ‘There’s nothing more fulfilling than having children,’ and ‘You should really think about it,'” said Winfrey, “And I was like, ‘OK, but I’m looking at you, so, no.’”

The 71-year-old found Walter's relationship with her child whom she had adopted as 'charged' and 'complex'.

She continued, “And I can see why. It’s one of the reasons why I never had children.”

Through the documentary, one can see the difficult relationship late journalist had with her daughter for whom her mother's 'ambition' and 'dedication' to her career proved to damaging and eventually became the reason for her to run away at 16.

For the unversed, Walters died at the age of 93 in 2022.