Justin Bieber melts down during confrontation with paparazzi

Justin Bieber calls out paparazzi for treating him like an ‘idiot’

Justin Bieber had a heated confrontation with paparazzi in front of his house.

The 31-year-old singer screamed at the photographers asking him how he is as he stepped out of his Soho House Malibu in California on Thursday, June 12.

The Baby hitmaker had an 11-minute-long intense argument with the paparazzi as he told me “Not me today bro. How do you think it’s going with you in my f–king face? Get out of my f–king face!”

Bieber screamed, “Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here,” adding that he is “not afraid to set boundaries.”

When the crowd asked him if the Canadian-born artist is afraid of being deported, he yelled, “I’m a real man with a real family. And you’re really in front of my face.”

“‘Cause I’m not to be f—ked with by any of you,” he said. “Stop that s–t. You don’t get to talk to me today,” adding, “You just don’t … We’re not buddies.”

He reiterated, “I’m a father. I’m a dad, and you guys are on private property in front of my car.”

The Sorry singer continued, “I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s–t out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure.”

Referring to the recent backlash he has been under, he said, “You’ll take this video out of context like you always do. You think I’m an idiot, bro.”

“I’m at my wit’s f–king end is what I am at,” he added. “I’m demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It’s anger because you’re disrespecting me. You don’t get to disrespect me and get away with it.”