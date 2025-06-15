Taylor Swift, Blake Lively feud: insider drops shocking claims about past

Insider drops bombshell about Blake Lively's 'wounded' friendship with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been on the rocks since the Gossip Girl alum dragged her into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has taken her distance she was mentioned as Lively’s “dragon” in Baldoni’s $400 Million lawsuit.

An insider close to the Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that the claim was false because Swift never would’ve acted like a “protector” for Lively.

“For starters, Blake is a grown woman who doesn’t need anyone to do that for her. Secondly, she’s married to one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. It was never a matter of Taylor believing she’d ever have to fight any battles for Blake. For her to see Blake use her name in that context was really hurtful,” the source told Page Six.

The insider also made a shocking revelation that the Another Simple Favor star and the Eras Tour performer were never that close of friends anyway.

They shared that Lively and Swift’s friendship largely centred around their leisurely activities together because of their billionaire status.

“They were baking pals, travel pals, home decor pals… and to be totally honest, billionaire pals. They got along because they each lived their lives with the sort of trappings and access and privilege that tons of money brings,” they said.

“It was nice to be with someone else who ‘gets it’ and who absolutely didn’t seem to need a thing from Taylor, since she had her own millions,” added the insider.

However, they concluded, “[Swift] was deeply wounded and, even if that heals, the scar will remain.”