Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon enjoy double date with Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spotted with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid on rare date night

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid joined friends Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon for a double date night in New York City.

The two couples caught up with each other at Cote Korean Steakhouse on Friday, June 13, and were spotted leaving the celebrity hot spot in bright spirits.

The supermodel went for a casual chic look in a white t-shirt and silver pants, a faded denim jacket – paired with a chain necklace and sneakers.

Cooper for his part kept up with the denim in a dark straight pants with black sneakers and matching t-shirt.

The Fight Club star sported wide legged black velvet jeans and dress shoes with a blue buttoned up shirt. While Ramon donned a cream off-the-shoulder mini dress with nude heeled sandals.

The couples’ day out came just after Hadid hard launched his relationship with Cooper on Instagram. The Guest In Residence owner posted a picture with Cooper on her 30th birthday last month.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!,” she captioned the picture.