Brad Pitt's relationship with his children remains uncertain

Brad Pitt has spoken publicly about his past mistakes and the importance of learning from them and moving forward.

At the premiere of his new movie 'F1' in Mexico City on June 9, 2025, the 61-year-old actor reflected on his personal growth following the finalisation of his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The divorce, which was legally settled in December 2024 after over eight years of proceedings, marked the end of a tumultuous chapter in Pitt's life. Despite the legal conclusion, Pitt described the experience as a matter of formality rather than a major emotional milestone.

"I made mistakes," Pitt admitted in a rare candid moment. "We all do. But I've learned from them, and I try to keep moving forward."

Pitt's relationship with his six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – has been significantly impacted by the prolonged divorce and custody battle.

Reports indicate that none of the children are currently on speaking terms with their father, with some even choosing to drop his last name. Shiloh, who turned 18 in May 2025, legally petitioned to remove "Pitt" from her surname, a decision that has been interpreted as a symbol of deeper estrangement.

Sources close to the family suggest that the children, particularly Shiloh, have struggled to forgive and connect with Brad since the divorce, largely due to their loyalty to their mother, Angelina Jolie. An insider noted, "Once Brad left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her."

The public nature of the custody fight has added to the tension, with court documents and private details repeatedly making headlines.

Despite the ongoing family tensions, Pitt has expressed his desire to rebuild his relationship with his children, acknowledging the challenges ahead. He remains hopeful that, in time, his children will come back into his life. However, the path to reconciliation appears uncertain, with the actor facing significant emotional distance from his family.

A New Chapter in His Life

Pitt has found solace in his personal life, particularly in his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he began dating in late 2022. Describing their relationship as "smooth sailing and drama-free," Pitt has expressed hope for a fresh start and the possibility of expanding his family with De Ramon.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Brad is looking forward to a fresh start with Ines, whom he finds to be a source of comfort and a potential wonderful mother."