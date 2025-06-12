Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend recalls his reaction to Cassie assault video leak

The infamous 2016 footage has been central in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial

In May 2024, the world watched in collective horror as CNN released 2016 hotel security footage showing Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Now, over a year later, the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Jane Doe, described how Diddy reacted when he caught wind of the fateful video — the video which has become central to his ongoing federal sex trafficking trial.

Taking the stand during week five of Combs’ trial, Jane recalled being in bed with Combs when he got to know of the video. She described the atmosphere as “very eerie” as Combs scrambled out of bed and immediately got to work, managing the fallout with his family and associates.

“I just remember that they were just trying to come up with some sort of sincere apology post or something regarding the video,” Jane told the court.

The Bad Boy Records founder wasted no time issuing a public apology in a since-deleted Instagram video, which also marked his first statement since settling Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit against him.

“I was f***ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable,” Combs said in his apology, which Jane describes as “underwhelming.”

“I felt there was no heart there,” she said.