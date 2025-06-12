Orlando Bloom opens up about taking himself too seriously in early career

Orlando Bloom, the 48-year-old actor known for his iconic roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, has reflected on his early career, admitting that he took himself "too seriously" back then.

In a recent interview with Extra, Bloom shared his thoughts on exploring his comedic side in his new film Deep Cover. "I'd love to swim in that space, but I didn't feel like I was, like, performing comedy. I felt like I was just playing truth," he said.

His co-star Bryce Dallas Howard quickly chimed in, pointing out that Bloom had already showcased his comedic skills in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

"But Pirates is hilarious, and the tone of Pirates, like, even though you play a character that is earnest, you know, and romantic, you are part of the fabric of this tone," she said.

Bloom responded with a laugh, "Bryce, I was taking myself really too seriously at that time in my career, so I'm glad you find it funny 'cause I thought I was doing a really good job of being a really serious pirate!"

Bloom and Howard have developed a close bond while working together, and a sweet moment they shared recently has left a lasting impact. Howard taught Bloom's daughter Daisy, four, how to paint, and Bloom was touched by her kindness.

"She taught Daisy to watercolour. By the way, most people sit at the side of the set and are scrolling the 'gram or anything. And she has set up this beautiful table... She's literally doing these beautiful watercolours, and Daisy would come over and go, 'What are you doing?'"

Howard added that "Daisy is amazing," and Bloom revealed that he was so inspired by the moment that he bought Daisy a watercolour set, which she now loves.