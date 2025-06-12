Sharna Burgess gushes over Brian Austin Green’s ‘support’ for Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess on Brian Austin Green supporting Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess is opening up about the strong connection within her blended family and how she is proud of her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, particularly when it comes to how he continues to support his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

Speaking to People, the Dancing with the Stars alum, 39, shared just how much the mutual respect and co-parenting dynamic between them all means to her.

“I love how much he supports her,” Burgess said.

“I think some people feel insecure about that, but for me, it only shows how much of a good man he is. He knows it’s the right thing to do, she deserves it, and it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.”

For Burgess, showing support for Fox, who is the mother of three of Green’s children, is simply a natural part of the love she has for the kids and the family they’re all building together.

“It’s because we all support each other,” she explained. “[Fox] is the mother of my bonus babies. She is the mother of three kids that I absolutely love, and she’s a part of them. And so absolutely the only way forward is to support.”

Burgess went on to share how much she respects Green’s ability to show kindness and respect to Fox, regardless of outside opinions.

“He can stand there and show love and support for her because he knows that it really doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. It’s our family unit,” she said. “I get really proud of him.”

Brian Austin Green, 50, shares son Kassius, 23, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with Megan Fox.

Fox, meanwhile, welcomed a daughter earlier this year with her partner Machine Gun Kelly. While the couple’s relationship has seen its ups and downs, they’ve remained committed to co-parenting and raising their baby girl together.