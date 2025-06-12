Scott Wolf gives his bit on divorce from wife Kelley Wolf in new statement

Scott Wolf on divorce from wife Kelley Wolf

Scott Wolf is speaking out for the first time about his split from Kelley Wolf after more than two decades of marriage.

The Party of Five star shared a statement with People on Wednesday, June 11, confirming that he has filed for divorce.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” said Scott, 57.

“Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Scott and Kelley, 48, had been together for over two decades. They tied the knot in 2004 after dating for two years. Over the course of their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

According to court documents reviewed by Us Weekly, Scott filed for divorce on June 9 in Utah. He also submitted a “proposed parenting plan,” though the details remain sealed from public view.

Kelley also addressed the separation through a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, June 10.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she wrote.

“This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

In her message, Kelley also expressed deep respect and affection for Scott as both a father and partner.

“[He is] one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she shared.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their well-being — and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace.”