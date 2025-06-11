'Animal Farm' movie: Andy Serkis opens about challenges in making the film

'Animal Farm' is based on George Orwell's 1945 satirical novel of the same name

The Batman star Andy Serkis has opened about his new comedy adventure film, Animal Farm.

The upcoming film 2025 animated children’s fantasy is based on George Orwell’s satirical allegory for the Russian Revolution and the subsequent struggles of the USSR under the rule of Joseph Stalin.

Animal Farm has a darkness to it. This factor might have been challenging for the makers in bringing the element of innocence.

To adapt the right amount of innocence and balance, director Serkis chose animation rather than making the film in live action.

In conversation with Variety, the Venom actor opened, “We started to work on it and did a lot of experimenting, which led us to realize that animation was the right medium for this adaptation.”

“That allowed us to keep the innocence of the storytelling that the original book had, while being able to say much more than live action would allow us to do.”

Andy believes that the live action version would have been darker from the 'outset'.

Meanwhile, the animated version gave him more freedom to have an emotional engagement with the characters.

Orwell’s 1945 novel narrates the story of a group of farm animals who rebel against their own owner to create a society, where they can live freely and with equality.

Renowned American actors including Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, and Seth Rogen lent their vocals for voiceover of the new film.