Taraji P. Henson breaks silence on feud with Oprah Winfrey

Taraji P. Henson has recently broken silence on her feud with Oprah Winfrey.

The Empire actress made an appearance on June 6 episode of The Breakfast Club where she shut down rumours about her rift with Winfrey.

Reflecting on her their feud, Henson said, “When have you ever seen me drag another woman, particularly a Black woman, ever? I'm 10 toes down for us.”

“I think it was just a campaign so that this Black movie wouldn't do well,” remarked the 54-year-old.

For the unversed, Henson and Winfrey sparked feud speculations amid The Color Purple's press tour.

Henson, who plays the iconic role of Shug Avery in the 2023 remake, opened up about pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood while promoting the movie.

At the time, Winfrey was one of the producers and had previously starred in the 1985 movie adaptation.

Henson's comments caused some to speculate that Winfrey and the Acrimony alum had tension on set.

The media mogul, on the other hand, rejected any issue between her and Henson at the 2024 Golden Globes.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Winfrey noted that people “are saying that I was not supporting Taraji”.

“There's no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I,” mentioned the talkshow host.

Winfrey stated, “Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this movie.”

“Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed,” added the media mogul.