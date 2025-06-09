Scooter Braun weighs in on Taylor Swift drama after years long feud

Taylor Swift’s nemesis Scooter Braun reveals how feud with popstar began

Scooter Braun is coming clean on Taylor Swift drama as he made shocking revelations about the beginning of their careers together.

The 43-year-old retired music producer and the pop superstar, 35, had a public falling out in 2019 after he bought Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta which included her first six original albums.

During his appearance at The Diary of a CEO, Braun candidly talked about what went down between the two, on Monday, June 9.

When the “Taylor Swift incident” was brought up, Braun jokingly remarked, “What happened?”

Seriously speaking of the matter, he said, “I thought I was going to work with all the artists on Big Machine. I thought it was gonna be an exciting thing. I knew that Taylor — she and I had only met three times, I think in my life, three or four times — one of the times, it was years earlier, it was really a great engagement.”

Braun continued, “In between that time since I’d seen her last, I started managing Kanye West. I managed Justin Bieber. I knew she didn’t get along with them. I had a feeling, this is where my arrogance came in. I had a feeling she probably didn’t like me because I managed them. But I thought that once this announcement happened, she would talk to me, see who I am, and we would work together.”

After he bought Big Machine, Swift issued her open letter on Tumblr, of which Braun said, “I was just shocked.”

“I don’t need to go back into it, but what I can tell you is everything in life is a gift. Having that experience allows me to have empathy for the people I worked with who I would always say, ‘Yeah, I understand.’ But I never knew what it was like to be on the global stage like that. I never knew what criticism like that felt like.”

He shared that he learned a lesson in that situation, which was, “All the praise I had received up until that moment was not deserved. All the hate I got after that moment was not deserved, because none of these people knew me. The gift of pain was awareness.”