Justin Bieber makes statement in Sexyy Red’s defence against Ray J

Justin Bieber sets record straight on Sexyy Red, Ray J online rumours

Sexyy Red and Justin Bieber share a good friendship and were seen enjoying each other’s company at her birthday party recently.

When Ray J claimed he had an affair with the rapper and subsequently, the two got into a feud, the Baby hitmaker obviously didn’t stay silent.

Sexyy for her part, also confronted the singer and shared the screenshots on social media.

“Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird,” she wrote on her Stories, with the screenshots of her message exchange. “Play in yo a- not [with me].”

She continued, “Even to be sayin we ‘slept’ on the plane together … I said hi and kept it pushin … is you [cool cuz]?”

In the DMs, the rapper wrote to Ray J, “So dis what doin playing wit people name on da internet?” Ray J responded that he was just “playin” and “trolling,” and offered Sexyy his apologies. “I’ll make it right and I’m really sorry Sexyy.”

Responding to the feud, Justin shared Sexyy’s post to his Story, writing, “This rubs me real wrong … Sorry [Sexyy Red] u the goat.”

Following the confrontational chat with the rapper, Ray J publicly apologised on his Twitch livestream.

“I want to apologize to Sexyy Red. Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists,” he said.

Ray J continued, “I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red. That’s insensitive and it’s not okay and it’s trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown.”