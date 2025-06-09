Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper makes bombshell claim

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper made explosive claims against her former football coach.

Cooper revealed in her new documentary, Call Her Alex, that she was s*xually harassed by her previous Boston Universtiy soccer coach Nancy Feldman.

As per information shared on the university's website, she had been part of the university's women's soccer team between 2013 and 2015.

The 30-year-old claimed that Feldman would 'fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine' during the time she studied in her sophomore year.

Cooper labelled the experience as 'confusing'.

She revealed how the coach would be obsessed over 'wanting to know who I was dating' or would continuously make comments about her body or would want to stay alone with her.

Cooper further recalled uncomfortable experiences involving Feldman, "It was this psychotic game of, 'You want to play? Tell me about your sex life.'"

The host shared how Feldman would say to her, "I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone."

The American podcaster explained how she was helpless at hands of this woman and couldn't call out her behaviour since she was a studying at Boston University on a full-tuition scholarship.

She also narrated how her lawyer (contacted by her parents) had told her that the college would drag this case for years wasting her previous time; also even the college didn't take any action when the college administration was told in written form about her sexual exploitation by Feldman.

For the unversed, the documentary premiered on Sunday, June 8, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, and is set to stream on Hulu from Tuesday, June 10.