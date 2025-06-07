Jimmy Fallon thinking to quit the Tonight Show?

Jimmy Fallon may be eyeing the exit from The Tonight Show before his contract ends in 2028.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the show’s staffers are worried he could leave the show as a final snub to network bosses as he loves getting “the last laugh”.

“His preference would be to retire from the show as the leader in the ratings,” explained an insider.

However, the source noted, “Jimmy is realistic about this stuff, and he could even leave before his contract is up, if that’s the network's decision.”

The source pointed out that Jimmy is “also dealing with a big question about the future of late-night TV in general, which is, how long can the party last?”

“No matter what, it's going away because of the general decline in broadcast TV,” remarked an insider.

The source dished, “Jimmy has an entire staff that is looking at this job as a stepping stone, not a destination.”

Meanwhile, an NBC spokesperson said that the outlet’s story is “not true,” but it is evident Jimmy is planning for his post-Tonight Show future.

Another TV insider added, “Jimmy is continuing to develop and produce new shows that can be part of his exit plan, where he can even bring along trusted writers and producers into his new projects.”