Miley Cyrus opens up about singing duet with Dua Lipa for her album

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her past works, including her 2020 album Plastic Hearts with Dua Lipa.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Every Single Album podcast, the Flowers singer explained how she collaborated with Dua for Plastic Hearts.

“It wasn’t my idea,” said the 32-year-old.

While discussing about their duet, Miley stated, “No shade to Dua, but ‘Prisoner’ just isn’t cohesive with the album.”

“She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation, like she would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ — could you imagine?” pointed out the Hannah Montana star.

The comment came amid the release of the singer’s ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30.

It is pertinent to mention that the album was inspired by Alan Parker’s 1982 surrealist drama movie, The Wall, influenced in turn by the Pink Floyd album of the same name.

The Flowers singer opened up that she watched it as a teenager with some friends; they rented a limo, smoked weed, and wore 70s-style fur coats.

“We really leaned in,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in her interview.

Miley added, “My idea was making The Wall but with a better wardrobe.”

Meanwhile, the Last Song actress is ready to make her Tribeca Film Festival debut tonight with the world premiere of Something Beautiful, a 55-minute movie, co-directed by Miley, featuring 13 original tracks from her album of the same name.

After its Tribeca debut, the movie will be released in theatres for one night only on June 12 in the US and Canada, and on June 27 worldwide.