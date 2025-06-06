Jason Biggs recalls ‘insane’ memory before sobriety journey

Jason Biggs reveals how he hit ‘rock bottom’ in his struggle with addiction

Jason Biggs knew he had to turn his life around after one particular event during his struggle with addiction.

The 47-year-old actor, who has now overcome his struggle with addiction, shared that he caught himself hit “rock bottom” when he tried to retrieve his cocaine from the trash can.

The American Pie star recalled, “One of my craziest stories was [that] I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line. You know, ‘It’s 4:00, my wife [Jenny Mullen] doesn’t even know that I’m up doing coke [and] I got to get to bed,’” during Arielle Lorre’s podcast on Wednesday, June 4.

Biggs continued, “Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, what am I doing? I go into my trash, and I take it out and I do a line. I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get rid of this.’ I went outside to the trash bins you have in front of your house in L.A., and I threw it in one of the trash bins. I was like, ‘OK, I’m done.’”

He noted that this moment was “very close to rock bottom.”

“For me, it was the obsession over it,” he said. “It was wake up and immediately think, ‘How am I going to get my first line?’ to ‘When is this going to happen? What do I have today?’ … It was exhausting and I was sort of consumed mentally.”

Biggs noted that he eventually realised that his life was “better” after he quit using drugs.