Oscar-winning star Zoe Saldana reveals surprising struggle with sons

Zoe Saldana, an Oscar-winning actress known for blockbuster films like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, has recently gave her fans a peek behind the curtain, revealing that she is trying to get her three sons to enjoy dancing.

The 46-year-old actress, who shares three kids with her husband Marco Perego, won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in March for her role in Emilia Perez.

However, while speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress said that she has been “trying” to hype up her sons to dance because of long-term mental health benefits.

Zoe said, "I'm trying. I'm not going to give up. Studies have shown that it is so therapeutic for men to take any form of dance at a very early age or throughout their lives because they carry so much tension and emotion.

"At least my twins are tapping. My younger one, he couldn't give a s*** who is dancing. He wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo; he wants to be Lionel Messi.

"But my twins are very much like, 'Yo, girls are in there? They're dancing hip-hop?' And they'll dance," the star continued.

Zoe Saldana also revealed how she "collapsed" right after winning an Oscar.