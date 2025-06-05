Adam Levine's return to 'The Voice' season 28 gets doubtful

'One Direction' singer Niall Horan returns as coach for season 28

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been associated with The Voice from 2011 till 2019.

His departure from the reality TV show left fans disappointed. Now with the announcement of a new season, many viewers expect the 46-year-old to return for season 28.

However, sources told The Sun that the Payphone vocalist is unlikely to mark his comeback to the show.

Adam has been the coach with Blake Shelton for a longtime and he did not have an idea that he will have to be on sets with the latter.

Sources claim, “Adam didn’t realize how much his experience was made by having Blake on set with him until this season when he had to film without him.”

“He didn’t enjoy this season as much as he anticipated, but he definitely feels Blake’s void and misses him”, an insider revealed.

They further added, “That’s not to say he doesn’t like the other coaches this season, he does. But he didn’t have as much fun as he did in the past with his buddy Blake.”

Girls like you hitmaker wishes to return to The Voice with Shelton again.

For the unversed, Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan will be the coaches for the new season.