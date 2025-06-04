Sabrina Carpenter subtly shades ex Barry Keoghan with new single ‘Manchild’

Sabrina Carpenter teases Barry Keoghan in new single announcement

Sabrina Carpenter is stirring up buzz with her latest single, and fans are convinced it's aimed directly at her ex, Barry Keoghan. The singer, who’s gained a reputation for her bold lyrics and cheeky stage presence, gave followers a preview of her new track in a clip shared on Instagram, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Wearing bottom-baring shorts and thumbing a ride by the roadside, the teaser was just as playful as expected.

But it was the caption that got people talking.

“This one’s about you!! ‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday 6/5 8pm EST, special 7” vinyl available now,” she wrote, hinting that the song wasn’t just another catchy track, it had someone specific in mind.

Adding to the drama, the vinyl teaser included a pointed message.

“Inside of your head when you've just won an argument with a man.” Fans didn’t need much more to start putting the pieces together, and many were quick to assume the inspiration behind the song was Keoghan, her former flame.

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in September 2023 and made things public with a joint appearance at a Grammys after-party in February 2024.

They also walked the MET Gala carpet together, and Barry was even seen supporting her from the side of the stage during her performances.

The Irish actor, best known for his roles in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, also appeared in her Please Please Please music video.

Despite their public moments, the relationship hit turbulence. It was first reported in August that Sabrina had called it off, allegedly due to Barry’s partying habits.

Though the pair briefly reconnected, they officially split for good in December. A source later told PEOPLE, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”

Now with Manchild on the way and its release date set for June 5 at 8 p.m. EST, fans are already gearing up to decode every lyric.