KP concerns to be handled 'with seriousness, urgency,' says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses tribal jirga in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, June 3, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that the province’s issues would be addressed “with seriousness and urgency”, and announced a special committee to review the concerns.

Addressing the tribal jirga in Peshawar, the premier said that the committee would hold consultations with the KP chief minister, governor, and local elders to work through key provincial matters.

“We will sit together and seriously assess the concerns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that the committee may also seek recommendations on whether some of these issues should be taken to the parliament.

The KP government, being led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had been at odds with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) federal government over multiple issues, including terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Speaking at the jirga today, PM Shehbaz acknowledged the historic sacrifices of the people of KP and praised their unwavering patriotism, saying, “The people of KP have always raised the flag of Pakistan with pride.”

He called KP “a beautiful and great province,” adding that “its people’s sacrifices will be remembered in golden words in the country’s history.”

Referring to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, the premier stressed that a review was overdue after 15 years and announced that the first NFC-related meeting would be convened in August. “The 2010 NFC Award included terrorism-related financial support for KP,” he said.

He stated that various governments had provided KP with Rs700 billion over the years, emphasising the need to enhance police training and equipment. “Funds allocated for the police are still being released,” he added.

Referring to the CM Gandapur’s additional demands, he said they would be evaluated through the committee.

Speaking on national security, PM Shehbaz recalled India's unprovoked attacks on May 6 and 7 that claimed innocent lives. He said he was informed by the Field Marshal General Asim Munir that India had once again launched aggression, but Pakistan’s military responded in a way that “India will never forget.”

Highlighting unity, the prime minister said the entire nation must come together to take bold decisions for Pakistan’s future. “When our homeland calls, our brave soldiers leave behind their children and head to the front lines,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s strength was also being recognised globally. “After my recent visits to four countries, I can say the world is pleased with Pakistan’s progress.”

Speaking of the water issues, PM Shehbaz said that India’s threats to cut off water supplies highlighted the need for national-level decisions. “We will invite all four provinces to consult on how to expand our water storage capacity,” he stated.

CM Gandapur urges Centre to fulfil pledges made to tribal areas

Separately, CM Gandapur — while addressing the jirga earlier — demanded that the federal government fulfil all promises made to the people of the merged tribal districts and ensure KP receives its rightful share in the NFC Award.

The provincial chief executive said that political differences had been set aside for the sake of national unity, adding that the entire nation stood united for the country’s defence and sovereignty.

Calling on the federal government to refrain from imposing taxes in the former Fata and Pata regions, Gandapur said, “The people of these areas are not in a financial position to pay taxes. These districts were severely affected by the war on terror and now require substantial investment.”

He urged that all commitments made to tribal communities be honoured and demanded immediate release of funds for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from merged areas. He also called for an end to drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that innocent civilians were suffering losses due to these operations.

CM Gandapur insisted that the federal government announce the immediate transfer of the NFC share for the merged districts to the KP government. “We are not asking for anyone else’s right — we are demanding our own,” he added.

“The federal government must fulfill its promise regarding the NFC Award and clear all outstanding dues to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.